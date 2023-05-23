Staff Writer
Lisa Swarthout, Nevada County Supervisor representing District III and Supervisor Sue Hoek representing District IV are requesting that Chair Ed Scofield sign and submit a letter of opposition to Assembly Bill 742 (AB742) at today’s regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 9 a.m. at the Rood Administrative Building in Nevada City.
AB 742 would prohibit the use of canines by peace officers for arrest and apprehension, or in any circumstances to bite a person, according to official staff reports.
AB 742 would permit the use of canines for search and rescue, explosives detection and narcotics detection only, according to the bill introduced by Assembly Member Corey Jackson.
“Police canines’ bites are very powerful, and have resulted in serious injuries to those they bite,” according to AB 742. “In general, police use of force is disproportionately deployed against people of color, particularly Black people. As pointed out in the analysis of this bill by the Assembly Committee of Public Safety.”
Police canine units severely killed or injured 80 people in 2021, according to the California Department of Justice.
Police canines are more deadly than tasers, batons, or any other weapon besides firearms, according to SB 742.
“Police canines are bred and trained to ensure that their bite is far more severe than a normal dog bite; their bites have been likened to being attacked by a shark or run over by a car,” as stated in SB 74.
In a statement in opposition included in SB 742 from the Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (LA Sheriffs), police K-9 units are an invaluable non-lethal force option and an effective de-escalation tool.
“K-9’s are also the only remaining force option which can be ‘recalled’ or ‘called off’ after being deployed but prior to an apprehension,” LA Sheriff’s stated. “Despite the claims of the proponents, strong accountability already exists amongst California law enforcement agencies preventing the use of K9s in low-level arrests or non-violent arrests.”
SB 742 would prohibit a peace officer from using an unleashed police canine to arrest or apprehend a person, use of a police canine for crowd control at assemblies, protests and demonstrations or use of a police canine to bite, according to SB 742.
Training or use of a police canine by a California law enforcement agency would also be prohibited.
“I am writing to express our opposition to Assembly Bill 742 (Jackson),” Swarthout and Hoek state. “Should AB 742 be passed by the legislature and signed into law by the Governor, law enforcement officers in rural communities would be stripped of a critical tool that ensures public safety.”
The existing law authorizes a peace officer who has reasonable cause…to use objectively reasonable force to effect the arrest, to prevent escape or to overcome resistance, according to Assembly Public Safety Analysis (APSA).
“Slave patrols also used dogs to attack enslaved people by biting them but also to instill fear, and used bloodhounds to track down enslaved people,” as stated in the APSA as historical use of police dogs.
The Los Angeles Police Department is documented as referring to Black suspects as ‘dog biscuits’ in the 1980’s and victims of police dogs sued.
“The department disproportionately used dogs in minority neighborhoods, which resulted in police dogs inflicting 90 percent of their reported bites on African Americans or Latinos,” as stated in the APSA.
Rezoning
The board will also consider adopting a resolution amending the assessments for the CSA 22 6B Ranch Estates Zone 1 in compliance with Proposition 218.
CSA 22 Zone 1 located off McCourtney Road is made up of 37 parcels that include Thoroughbred Loop, Scotts Drive, Khalid Court and Swaps Court, according to the report.
In order to better fund road maintenance within CSA 22 Zone 1 the assessment will increase the parcel charges to align with current construction costs and implement a 5% annual escalation factor starting from FY 2024/25 to FY 2044/45.
An additional $1,000 charge will be added to each parcel to recover emergency funds, paid in three installments over three years.
It is recommended that the board hear the Department of Public Works staff presentation, conduct a public hearing to hold an election to amend the parcel charges and determine if a majority protest of property owners exists to amend the parcel charges, according to the staff report.
If a majority protest does not exist, it is recommended that the staff count the mail-out election ballots received.
If a majority of the received votes support the amended CSA parcel charges, then adopt the attached resolution authorizing the amended parcel charges for CSA 22 Zone 1 and collection of the parcel charges.
If a majority of the received votes does not support the amended CSA parcel charges, no further action is needed.
Fire preparation
Craig Griesbach, Director of Emergency Services (OES), is requesting that the board adopt the resolution to allow The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County to host the Firewise Together Fundraiser planned for June 3 at Lake Wildwood’s Commodore Park.
There are currently 89 recognized Firewise Communities in Nevada County and there is a goal to have more than a 100 by the end of this year.
“These communities are made up of motivated homeowners that band together to create a safer environment for the entire community,” according to the staff report.
All profits from the fundraiser will go directly to Firewise Communities in Nevada County to support the vital work they do to reduce wildfire hazards for the community.
Complete information for this event can be found at the Fire Safe of Nevada County’s website at www.areyoufiresafe.com/fundraising.
The Office of Emergency Services is also recommending that the board approve the contract between the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County and the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services for the Winter Storm Green Waste Mitigation Project, in the amount of $125,000 for use during the period of May 23, 2023 through December 31, 2023, and authorizing Griesbach to execute the contract.
“In response to the increased need for vegetation management for private property and roadways, staff are collaborating with the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County to conduct free storm green waste drop off events between April and June of this year,” according to the official report.
The OES is also recommending that the board accept $752,135.22 from a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program for Phase 1 of the Roadside Vegetation Management Program.
At completion of Phase 1, it is anticipated that FEMA will obligate funding for the Phase 2 Implementation Project which includes matching funds to be provided by the County of Nevada Department of Public Works.
“The source of the match required by the County of Nevada ($690,000) for Phase 2 is identified as already budgeted through the Gas Tax,” as stated in the official report.
Griesbach will also recommend approval for the purchase of four specialized all terrain electric bikes in the amount of $21,650.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds the Office of Emergency Services for the purchase of the electronic bikes for deployment and utilization by Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.
On the Consent Calendar
The board will also consider approving an increase in the contracted amount for additional services by Robert D. Niehaus, Inc. (RDN) who provided an independent economic impact analysis of the proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine Project in Nevada County in November of 2022.
The county staff would like RDN to attend the forthcoming Board of Supervisors meeting that has not been scheduled yet, and will not occur before August 2023, according to background information approved by Alison Lehman, County Executive Officer.
Although the Economic Impact Analysis prepared by RDN is not part of the environmental review process, the increase in the amount paid will allow the consultant to participate in the board meeting.
“The maximum contract amount from $88,000 to $94,458 for additional services,” as stated in the report.
The board will also consider approving a resolution that will renew a contract with Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) for the provision of CalLearn Program Services in the maximum amount of $67,593, for the contract term of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024, according to the board report.
The purpose of this renewal agreement is to arrange for professional services to assist pregnant and parenting teen parents who are under the age of 19 and have not received their high school diploma.
“Services include assessments, case management, counseling, preventative supportive services, and education services,” according to the official report.