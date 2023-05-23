Staff Writer

Lisa Swarthout, Nevada County Supervisor representing District III and Supervisor Sue Hoek representing District IV are requesting that Chair Ed Scofield sign and submit a letter of opposition to Assembly Bill 742 (AB742) at today’s regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 9 a.m. at the Rood Administrative Building in Nevada City.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.