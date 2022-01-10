Program to discuss Roe vs. Wade past, present and future
Please join the Business & Professional Women of Nevada County on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 for their program, “Roe vs. Wade, Past, Present and Future.” This timely event will be presented by Sofia Pedroza, the Glen Sato and Hope Nakamura Legal Fellow at the Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. For nearly a decade, Pedroza has focused her legal career around reproductive justice. Also participating is Elaine Sierra of Nevada County Citizens for Choice, who will share information about Nevada County’s medical clinic. All are welcome. Find the Zoom link at http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org.
The Business & Professional Women of Nevada County’s mission is to support and promote equity for women. They offer encouragement awards and academic scholarships to women returning to school or in certification programs to better their working opportunities. Donations are always needed and very much appreciated. To donate and for more information, visit http://www.bpwnevadacounty.org.
