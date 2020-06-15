Profiles in aging: Carole Chapman

Over her 79 years, Carole Chapman, Grass Valley, has evolved her personal recipe for happiness and wellbeing.

She tries to be self-aware and present in the moment. Expressing kindness and an open heart is her mantra. She also tries to learn something new every day.

Carole urges us to be good to our bodies as “they are the vessel of the soul and need lots of tending and care.” In that spirit, Carole is conscientious about getting her flu shot annually and also the pneumonia shot. Exercise — walking every day and Hatha yoga three times a week — is part of her exercise routine. She also played tennis until the courts were shut down, but continues to work out with light weights to keep her muscle strength. She takes vitamin supplements and uses CBD to manage stress and improve the quality of her sleep.

Carole’s diet mostly consists of real foods, especially vegetables and fruits. She tries to avoid refined products that contain white sugar or carbohydrates. One of the difficulties she’s faced during the quarantine (one many of us face) is the tempting call from the refrigerator. She’s not happy that she’s gained a few pounds during the quarantine.

She misses her family, some of whom have been sick with the virus, and looks forward to sharing hugs with them again.