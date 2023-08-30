Staff Writer
Councilmembers took no action regarding the softscape elements being proposed on the Commercial Street reconstruction project at a recent Nevada City council meeting, but praised a new process for the project.
Softscape elements for consideration included greenery, trees, benches, and self-watering planters that do not require installation of irrigation, according to Lisa McCandless, Interim Nevada City Planner, who presented the options.
There have been previous workshops and outreach efforts made to residents and businesses in the area in the past years and now the City Council was asked to provide direction on a new process, according to the staff report.
Approval for the softscape elements include provisions for possible sidewalk dining, and the placement of various items such as signs or benches that need to be congruent with ADA travel, according to the staff report.
“Final approval of the street project did not include softscape elements,” according to Nevada City Manager Sean Grayson and no financial implications were included in the staff report.
Miriam Morris, a local sculptor and volunteer with Bottom Up Nevada City, has been recommended as the expert for plant selection and technical support, according to the staff report.
“I am grateful to Miriam Morris because I agree that you named her as an expert… she is very skilled in creating community spaces… I am thrilled we are looking to her as an expert,” Mayor Daniela Fernández said.
Morris was doubtful that movement on the project would happen because of lack of funding.
“This has been in the works for so long. No money has been put aside for the project and I’m afraid it is just going to get pushed down the road,” Morris said.
Morris did not think anything would be done and would like to know where previous monies for this project went.
“I would be happy if I’m wrong,” Morris said. “They presented it at the meeting to make it look like they are doing something when some of the business owners in the area went to Lisa [McCandless] asking where the benches are that the City promised.”
Morris said she was responsible for the fire hydrant benches by the post office and the picnic tables for people to eat on in the plaza and she would like to see more benches for visitors to rest on.
“The City doesn’t want benches because less desirable people sit on them,” Morris said. “It is a silly way to monitor that situation.”
Benches and greenery that Morris had previously placed on Commercial Street were taken down when the construction of Commercial Street began several years ago, according to Morris.
“Those benches are not suitable for the new plan and I would like to do more but the bar scene on commercial can be rough on furniture, and I can’t afford the more durable kind that could tolerate it.”
According to the staff report the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce has tentatively agreed to assume responsibility for planting, watering and otherwise curating the greenery within approved planters.
“We’re looking to pick the process back up…and get it across the finish line,” Grayson said. “You have three options. First, you can say, ‘I’ve had enough and call it a day; the project’s done. We’re not going to do softscape elements.’ I would prefer you not do that but it is within your purview.”
Grayson went on to say, “Second, you can keep on our current path which hasn’t done anything since last October… so I would not recommend that. Alternatively, you could accept our recommendation for a new path to get the work done.”
The new process would address previous issues that were very broad and focus on the site limitations and sidewalk dining and other factors, according to Grayson.
Councilmember Doug Fleming stated that in his experience he has ended up sitting on the curb when waiting for his wife while shopping.
“There needs to be a place,” Fleming said. “I understand now. This whole thing had a long history. When we get into the controversy, if there is any it would be about who gets what in front of their restaurant… and what is equitable.”
Councilmember Gary Petersen commented that the project really began when different leaders were creating the process, and that a new process is needed to reflect the current Council.
“It became clear as the administration changed that we needed to do things differently,” Petersen said. “Yes it stalled out but it was a product of our evolution as a city into a more modern process-oriented city.”
Mayor Daniela Fernández also confirmed the input from leaders of the Nisenan tribe in Nevada City will be sought when including decorative elements eventually.