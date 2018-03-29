Private well owner workshop scheduled for April 6

The Rural Community Assistance Corporation is hosting a private well owner workshop from 9 a.m. to noon April 6.

The workshop will occur at the Madelyn Helling Library, 980 Helling Way, Nevada City. Attendees to the free event will learn about keeping well water safe, geology and well aquifers, well and septic operations as well as maintenance and troubleshooting tips.

The Rural Community Assistance Corporation is a nonprofit organization.

Source: Rural Community Assistance Corporation