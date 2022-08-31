Prison sentence in limbo for man accused in fatal shooting

A prison sentence for a man authorities say is linked to a 2014 fatal shooting at a marijuana grow depends on a number of factors.

Nathan Philbrook, 39, pleaded guilty in 2018 to voluntary manslaughter and attempted robbery in the slaying of Isaac Zafft. Sentenced to 23 years, Philbrook later argued a change in the law — that he couldn’t be guilty of murder or one of its lesser offenses because he didn’t pull the trigger — warranted a reduced sentence.

Prosecutors and Philbrook’s defense attorney, David Alkire, then wrote a new plea deal that included six years’ imprisonment and Philbrook’s agreement to testify against Finley Fultz, who prosecutors allege is the shooter. However, a Nevada County judge said the new law didn’t apply to Philbrook, who appealed, interim Assistant District Attorney Cambria Lisonbee said.

The appeals court returned the issue to Nevada County, and now the case is back before a local judge, who heard Friday from attorneys.

Prosecutors say a local judge already has said the six-year prison deal is no good. But Alkire argues prosecutors are making a mistake in trying to pull a deal with the only living witness to Zafft’s fatal shooting.

Daniel Devencenzi, who prosecutors claimed also was present at the shooting, died at 34 in 2019. Finley Fultz, 33, is facing a retrial on a murder charge in Zafft’s death. A judge in December 2018 declared a mistrial in his case.

Alkire questioned what future defendant would agree to testify in a case if the District Attorney’s Office seeks to undo a plea agreement.

“They’re just being excessively punitive against someone who didn’t kill anyone, didn’t shoot anyone,” Alkire said.

“They can either win it by going forward in their agreement or lose it by not having Mr. Philbrook’s testimony,” he added.

Attorneys will file written arguments in the case before it again appears before a judge on Nov. 4.

Lisonbee said the judge will have two issues to decide: Will the six-year plea deal stand, and does the change in the law a few years ago apply to Philbrook?

“We’re both going to be filing briefs and then we’ll be having this hearing on November 4,” Lisonbee said.

Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249