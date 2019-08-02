Primping for the fair

Carnival ride workers have been busy getting rides, such as the White Water log ride, ready for this year’s Nevada County Fair set to run Aug. 7 through 11. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Fair worker Anika Price-Tison places accepted youth art for the 2019 Nevada County Fair Thursday in the Mines Buildings of the fairgrounds. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Members of the Hawk family drop off their quilts and diorama to be judged in the 2019 Nevada County Fair. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
A paper mache cat on ice skates is just one of the many hundreds of creative items that will be on display at the 2019 Nevada County Fair. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Folks have been taking advantage of the advance sale ticket pricing available at the Nevada County Fairgrounds main entrance. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
The Nevada County Fairgrounds have been bustling with folks dropping off their submissions to be judged including youth and adult arts, crafts, baked, and canned goods. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Workers from Sierra Timberline work on sprucing up their space where their display of spas, stoves, and other outdoor living accessories. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Fair workers Anika Price-Tison (from left) Pauline Blanton and Brenna Chargin accept and log submitted youth art for this year’s Nevada County Fair Thursday in the Mines Buildings. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com
Judges work on organizing and display of the canned entries of the 2019 Nevada County Fair Friday afternoon. Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com