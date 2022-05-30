Primary election a week away

The 2022 primary election is in a week.

As of Friday, there were 75,531 registered voters in Nevada County — an increase of 162 from about a week ago.

Elections officials have issued 75,802 ballots. Some are reissued ballots, as a voter may have moved since their first ballot was sent. In that case, the original ballot is suspended and the new one sent to the updated address.

There were 29,908 registered Democrats in Nevada County as of Friday, and 24,298 Republicans. There were 15,741 no party preference or decline to state voters. The remaining voters are American Independent, Green, Peace and Freedom or Libertarian.

People can mail back their completed ballot, leave it at one of several drop boxes across the county, or vote in person.

Vote centers currently open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until June 6 are the Eric Rood Administration Center, in the Providence Mine Conference Room, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City; and at Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, Truckee.

More vote centers open on Saturday.

They include the Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St.; Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St.; and the Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, all in Grass Valley.

Additionally, centers that will open Saturday include the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 East Hacienda Drive, South County; Western Gateway Park, 18560 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley; and the Truckee Donner Public Utility District, 11570 Donner Pass Road, Truckee.

The North San Juan Community Center, 29190 Highway 49, in North San Juan, will open on June 7 only.

All vote centers will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.