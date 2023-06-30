On Thursday BriarPatch Food Co-op hosted their Pride on the Patio event featuring informational booths including available resources, music, free ice-cream, and a sense of camaraderie and welcomeness available to all members of the community.
Members of the Lavender Library, who Briar Patch has been donating money to as part of a turn-it-around fundraising campaign, were on hand with an informational booth of their own during the event and spoke of successes their organization has experienced down the hill by not being afraid to be visible in the community.
“People don’t feel like they can go out or that they feel like they’re supported, so they stay away,” Cindy Baudoin of the Lavender Library said, mentioning the progresses they’ve experienced in Placer County.
“We have a Placer PFLAG, and we have a Placer LGBT center; it’s not physical yet, but we’re trying to make it,” Baudoin said. “We’re raising awareness and we’re being visible and it’s making a difference. People are actually coming out. We had over 1,100 people at our Pride event in May.”
Despite concerns with activity regarding the Proud Boys and Project Veritas in the Sacramento area, the recent event in Placer County went astoundingly according to organizers, except for one minor issue where a sign was vandalized in a parking lot.
“They showed up, but they didn’t show up,” Baudoin said.
Baudoin was there with partner of 29 years in tow — Nancy McKernan — who also works with the Lavender Library and spoke of the need to have physical centers to support LGBTQ folks.
“We are going to have a physical center in Placer County,” McKernan said. “We need it, the kids need it. I’ve talked to so many people here today that think that’s a great idea to have a center north of Sacramento. There are very few resources for LGBTQ people in Nevada County.”
Other booths at the Pride on the Patio event were there to help those LGBTQ in Nevada County that need resources, including the Nevada County Pride booth where a needs assessment survey was being offered to aid in social services programs.
Tye and Cloaca, who host the once a month drag queen bingo at the National Exchange Hotel in Nevada City, were also on hand during the event.
“We were either going to be shot, or celebrated,” Tye said of the initial apprehension to holding the event.
“But we’ve been celebrated. I’m proud of her,” Tye said of Cloaca’s efforts. “Definitely making an impact in a small mountain town.”
