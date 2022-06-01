Pride Month declared: Nevada City raises LGBTQ+ flags in honor of gay pride, some unhappy with decision

Families took part in the changing of the downtown Nevada City flags along Broad, Commercial, and Pine streets, and Union Alley, where the LGBTQ+ flag is displayed for the month of June and Pride Month.

Photo: Elias Funez

The declaration of June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Nevada City was celebrated Tuesday evening with speeches from city officials and a crowd of people gathered to watch the pride flag raised above City Hall.

“It’s also about celebration, it’s about celebrating who we are and who we love, celebrating our individual journeys of becoming and also our collective journey as a people,” Councilwoman Daniela Fernández said to the crowd gathered along York Street Tuesday evening.

Hundreds of gay pride flags now hang along the streets of downtown Nevada City for the month of June, which is Pride Month.

Photo: Elias Funez

“Let it be known that June from here on out will forever be known as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Nevada City.”

Fernández’s words brought cheers from the crowd, which then watched as Nevada City Manager Sean Grayson raised the LGBTQ+ flag above City Hall and below the California and U.S. flags.

The pride flag is raised above Nevada City Hall by City Manager Sean Grayson on Tuesday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Following the raising of the flag, the group participated in changing the banners hung along the downtown streets, from United States of America flags to the LGBTQ+ flag.

The decision to change the banners along with the declaration was also made by the council. The banners were provided by a private donor.

Councilwoman Daniela Fernandez talks to a crowd of people gathered along York Street in Nevada City to witness the raising of the pride flag above City Hall.

Photo: Elias Funez

The change in scenery hasn’t been welcomed by everyone, including at least one person who expressed discontent to the crowd as the banners were being changed.

On Wednesday, the majority of the calls fielded at the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce office were to complain about the LGBTQ+ flags, according to Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stuart Baker.

The colorful, rainbow gay pride flags were raised throughout Nevada City Tuesday evening.

Photo: Elias Funez

“People see the politics, people think that it’s polarizing,” Baker said, who also told the callers that the decision was made through the local democratic process.

Baker also said that the flags are scheduled to be up just for the month of June. When July comes, the United States flag will return to line the streets of downtown Nevada City in preparation of the Fourth of July.

Families take part in raising the gay pride flags among the lampposts of downtown Nevada City Tuesday to mark the beginning of Pride Month.

