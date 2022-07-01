Pride at the Patch

BriarPatch employees, customers and friends took part in Wednesday’s festivities celebrating Pride Month.

Photo submitted by Laura Petersen.

Nevada City’s very own local drag queen “Cloaca” provided entertainment at Wednesday’s Pride on the Patio event at BriarPatch Food Co-op.

Photo submitted by Laura Petersen.

On Wednesday, ice cream, a local drag queen, music and more greeted shoppers and community members during the first Pride on the Patio event at BriarPatch Food Co-op. The event was organized to raise awareness and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Local nonprofits and community groups such as Nevada County Pride, Bright Futures for Youth/NEO and Community Beyond Violence were on hand at information tables sharing local resources.

Nevada City’s very own local drag queen luminary and self-proclaimed hostess with the mostest, “Cloaca” provided entertainment and BriarPatch employees held a fun “Spin & Win” game with prizes and free ice cream sammies from Cool Haus, a LGBTQ+ owned brand.

“We want to show our values in action as an all-inclusive, loving space to be. It’s important to express our support for the simple idea that you should be able to love who you want. This is our first in-person event since the start of the pandemic, so it feels like an extra special celebration for our staff and neighbors,” said Marketing Director Rebecca Torpie.

BriarPatch has been celebrating Pride Month in a variety of ways, such as hanging Progress Pride Flags on the storefront facing the roundabout on Sierra College Drive and by providing shoppers the opportunity to buy products from LGBTQ+ brands.

During June, the BriarPatch bakery is busy baking rainbow cookies to raise money for Bright Futures for Youth & NEO’s Rainbow Social group, an LGBTQIA+ group for youth and young adults.

BriarPatch is donating a portion of proceeds from all LGBTQ+ brands sold in June to the Sacramento LGBT Community Center. The Community Center works to build a culturally rich LGBTQ+ community by advocating for equality and justice and by supporting the health and wellness of their community members.

Every year in June, millions of people in the United State celebrate Pride Month, an event honoring LGBTQ+ identities and people and the progress that has been made in the U.S. for their acceptance and liberation.