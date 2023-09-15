‘The Bad News’ is that falling is dangerous because falls are the leading cause of injury, hospital admissions, and death among the elderly… especially in Nevada County where 28% of our population is over 65 years of age. Every 11 seconds in the United States an older person is treated in an emergency room for a fall-related injury.
Elderly people are prone to losing balance, falling, and getting injured. Last year there were 36 million falls in the United States and more than 8 million of those resulted in serious injuries like broken hip or head trauma. Unfortunately, falls account for 70 percent of accidental deaths in persons 75 years of age and older. However, the major causes are known… poor fitness et cetera.
Failure to engage in exercise on a regular basis is a major cause of falls. Poor fitness results in reduced muscle mass, loss of strength, decreased bone mass and reduced coordination. Without reasonable fitness, falls can be more common and more severe.
Age-related eye issues make it difficult to detect fall hazards… even if you are in good physical condition. Make sure you visit your eye doctor or optometrist at least once a year.
Another leading cause of falls is a side-effect from medication – drowsiness, dizziness, and low blood pressure. Sedatives, antidepressants, antipsychotics, and opioids are the most common culprits. Also, keep in mind that over-the-counter medications and dietary supplements can have powerful side effects.
Health conditions like Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease and arthritis that affect balance, physical strength, and joint integrity are particularly dangerous. These are not easy to mitigate. Medical attention is needed.
If you stay physically active and have a regular exercise program which improves strength, balance, coordination, and flexibility, you can prevent most falls. If you trip or lose your balance, you most likely will regain your balance and not fall in the first place.
Balance is ‘age-based’. Younger people can hold their balance longer. Studies show that a 40-year-old can hold balance for 16 seconds, while a 70-year-old can only hold balance for 4 seconds. These are studies with people standing barefoot on a hard floor and lifting one foot. If you try this at home, make sure that you have a partner close to you in case you fall.
Your inner ear is also involved in the balancing process where fluid-filled tubes alert your nervous system as to the position of your head. That built-in mechanism also tells your nervous system where your arms and legs are in space.
I can’t imagine how Simone Biles, our great American gymnast, has developed her sense of balance and coordination. One thing for sure, she does not suffer from a lack of fitness.
So, what to do? Start an exercise program. Do several cardio and weightlifting workouts each week. Make it fun. Take some group exercise and dance classes. Try yoga, tai chi, Barre and stretching. Get into the pool and enjoy swimming. You will find friends doing the same thing. Finish off your routine with a good sauna or relax in the hot tub. You will feel stronger, slimmer, healthier, and livelier.
Fall Prevention is so important that the South Yuba Club will be giving two free “Balance and Fall Prevention” Clinics, free of charge for the public, on Tuesday, September 19th at 11:30 a.m. and on Wednesday, September 20th at 6 p.m. at 130 W. Berryhill Drive, Grass Valley. Mark your calendar, call (530) 272-7676, or email reneeh@southyubaclub.com to reserve a space.
Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is happy to answer questions and respond to comments. He can be reached at philc@southyubaclub.com