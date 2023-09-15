Phil Carville

(for column mug): Phil Carville | Fitness Columnist

Fitness columnist

‘The Bad News’ is that falling is dangerous because falls are the leading cause of injury, hospital admissions, and death among the elderly… especially in Nevada County where 28% of our population is over 65 years of age. Every 11 seconds in the United States an older person is treated in an emergency room for a fall-related injury.

Phil Carville is a co-owner of the South Yuba Club. He is happy to answer questions and respond to comments. He can be reached at philc@southyubaclub.com