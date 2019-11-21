Preserving history

Members of The North Star Mining Museum recently celebrated another successful season at Tofanelli’s Gold Country Bistro in Grass Valley. Those unable to attend the festivities were Gary Smith, Ron Ott and John Bridges.

The North Star Mining Museum, a part of the Nevada County Historical Society, is one of the “gems” of Nevada County and exists not only to preserve and protect the region’s mining heritage but also educate people about the impact the industry had upon the lives of the people who built the mines and those who toiled there during their operation. To learn more, visit http://www.nevadacountyhistory.org/mining-museum.html.