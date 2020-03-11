Presenting ‘Tackling Food Waste with a Plan’

All are welcome to join BriarPatch Food Co-op for a special online presentation, “Tackling Food Waste with a Plan: A Proactive Conversation About Throwing Away Less Food & Reducing Our Carbon Footprint.” This free community event is part of a year-long journey, “Food Too Good To Waste” and will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 on BriarPatch Food Co-op’s Facebook page with production assistance by Nevada County Media. BriarPatch Sustainability Coordinator Lauren Scott will introduce the campaign, “Food Too Good To Waste,” give a brief overview of the climate impacts of Food Waste and share ways individuals can make small changes in their daily lives to make a positive difference.

Nutritionist Wendy Van Wagner will share tips for Healthy Meal Planning that can help reduce Food Waste in delicious ways. Zero Waste Enthusiast Carly Davenport will give a demo on bulk shopping and showcase a collection of re-useable storage options that can be used to reduce an individual’s carbon footprint.

The environmental and social impacts of food waste are staggering.

Annually, Americans send 52 million tons of food to the landfill taking up 21% of landfill space, more than any other single item. Food doesn’t just take up space in landfills — when contained in an anaerobic environment food waste produces methane, a greenhouse gas with 25 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide.

When food is wasted, so are the resources used to grow, package, ship and store food.

ReFED estimates that food waste consumes 21% of our fresh water, 19% of fertilizer and 18% of cropland.

In the U.S., billions of dollars in food is wasted every year while one in seven experience food insecurity. Locally, there are over 20,000 food insecure people served annually by food pantries like The Food Bank of Nevada County and Interfaith Food Ministries.

The March 12 event is part of a year long journey led by BriarPatch Co-op exploring the environmental impacts of food waste.

Nevada County Media is working with many groups and speakers to provide monthly presentations that bring awareness and education to topics of climate change. Each of these monthly events are filmed and archived for viewing on NCM’s website.

As a public access TV station and multi-media production facility, NCM provides a platform for creativity, personal expression and free speech. Government meetings and public events are live-streamed and all recordings are available “on demand” for viewing on computers, smart phones and TVs.

Learn mor at https://www.briarpatch.coop/ or http://www.nevadacountymedia.org.

About the Speakers

Lauren Scott is the Sustainability Coordinator at BriarPatch where she supports initiatives like the Green Team and Food Too Good to Waste campaign. For over a dozen years, she has immersed herself in local food systems as an academic, farmhand, delivery driver and retail produce buyer.

Wendy Van Wagner is a public health educator and has witnessed the positive impacts of health literacy in her work providing direct education to at-risk groups. Prior to her career in public health, Wendy founded the Nevada City cooking school, In the Kitchen. Wendy is passionate about meal planning and integrating the role of food into everyday life.

Carly Davenport found her passion for health and wellness while working in the natural food industry. For nearly three years, she has worked in the Wellness and Merchandising Department at BriarPatch Food Co-op. As a certified holistic health coach and low waste advocate, Carly enjoys finding products to bring to the Co-op that are good for humans and the planet.

BriarPatch Food Co-op is a community-owned cooperative business. We provide our community with quality food and products, strengthen our local economy, and support local/regional businesses that are committed to regenerative agriculture, sustainability, humane practices, and organic farming.