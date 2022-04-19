Presenter shares experiences of search for Earhart’s remains
Grass Valley resident John Grebenkemper will share his experiences of searching for the remains of pilot Amelia Earhart on an uninhabited island near the equator at Thursday’s meeting of the Nevada County Historical Society. Grebenkemper’s dog, Kayle, was one of four dogs on the trip that were specifically trained to find old human remains.
In 2017, the National Geographic Society sponsored an expedition to the South Pacific to look for the remains of Earhart. The group flew into Fiji, then boarded a ship for the 1,100 mile trip to the isolated island of Nikumaroro. This lecture will follow the difficulties of getting dogs into the Rabies-free zone in the Pacific and working them in the tropical heat and humidity while surrounded by local wildlife that had never seen a dog.
The presentation will also show why Earhart and Fred Noonan could have landed on this island 400 miles from their original destination of Howland Island. The one hour presentation begins at 7 p.m. Thursday at Sierra Presbyterian Church, located at 175 Ridge Road in Nevada City. Admission is free and open to the public. Proof of vaccination and masking will be required to attend. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or contact Daniel Ketcham at 530-477-8056 or President@NevadaCountyHistory.org.
