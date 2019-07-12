Presentation on historic floods

The Nevada County Historical Society will host guest speaker and former ranger Laurent (Larry) Clark at their next meeting, set for 7 p.m. on July 25 at Sierra Presbyterian Church, 175 Ridge Road in Nevada City.

Clark will be sharing tales of historic winter floods that once ravaged rivers on the west side of the Sierra into the Central Valley, inundating Sacramento, Marysville and other towns, leaving death and destruction in their wake. Sharing devastating details of floods such as the infamous “Great Noachian Flood of 1862,” also known as the “Ark Flood,” Clark will share historic vignettes, such as “The Chinese Tragedy,” “The Effects of Hydraulic Mining,” “Bret Harte at Red Dog,” “Steamboats in the Pasture,” “Leland Stanford’s Rowboat,” “Cattle on the Indian Mounds,” and “A Town Gone.”

Clark is a retired California State Park Ranger and former Supervising Ranger south Yuba River State Park and Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park. Free refreshments will be served after the one-hour presentation. For more information, visit http://www.NevadaCountyHistory.org or contact Daniel Ketcham at 530-477-8056 or President@NevadaCountyHistory.org.