Union health columnist Savannah Hanson, M.A., will be offering an eight week program to facilitate connection, self awareness, grounding and intimacy. The event begins Feb. 7 from 2-3:45 pm. The program is a present moment awareness practice called T- group and an inter-relational practice called circling where we will be doing our best to get our own and others’ worlds. We will explore powerful communication skills that can support our relationships. Practices such as not making assumptions, using ownership language and doing our best to truly understand what another is attempting to say to us can lead to deeper, more intimate relationships.
The practices often lead to amazing insights and for me and many I circle/ T- group with, has been very supportive for nervous system regulation. While one of the principles is not to fix or change oneself or another, many experience significant inner and outer transformation. These practices have been life altering for me and supported me in deepening my closest relationships, having the skills to promote greater intimacy with self and other developing incredible self acceptance while accessing an abiding inner peace. I love it and call it oxygen for the heart and soul!!!. I truly believe these practices are part of the antidote for these times.