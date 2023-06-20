AP | The Sacramento Bee

In this July 28, 2018, photo, a Cal Fire firefighter creates a back burn on Cloverdale Road near Redding, Calif., during the Carr Fire. With nearly 40 million people living in California and development spreading into once-wild regions, some of the state’s best tools toward preventing wildfires can’t be widely used. Still, there is growing agreement that the state must step up its use of forest management through prescribed burns and vegetation removal in an attempt to lessen the impact of wildfires. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

The Tahoe National Forest plans to underburn 30 acres near the North San Juan area today along Cruzon Grade Road and Beartrap Springs Road, called the Bear Trap Underburn.

“The goal of this prescribed burn is to decrease the existing fire hazard and to prevent and reduce the impact of future fires in the area,” a release from the Tahoe National Forest said. “Other benefits include enhancing wildlife habitat and reintroducing fire into a fire-adapted ecosystem.