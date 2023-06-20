The Tahoe National Forest plans to underburn 30 acres near the North San Juan area today along Cruzon Grade Road and Beartrap Springs Road, called the Bear Trap Underburn.
“The goal of this prescribed burn is to decrease the existing fire hazard and to prevent and reduce the impact of future fires in the area,” a release from the Tahoe National Forest said. “Other benefits include enhancing wildlife habitat and reintroducing fire into a fire-adapted ecosystem.
“Current conditions allow for prescribed burning,” according to the Tahoe National Forest, who said this prescribed fire has had its burn plan approved, considering temperature, humidity, wind, moisture of the vegetation, and conditions for the dispersal of smoke.
Notification of the 30 acre burn was given Monday afternoon by Tahoe National Forest Public Affairs Officer Lauren Faulkenberry.
“Tahoe National Forest strives to give as much advance notice as possible before burning, but some operations may be conducted on short notice,” the release said.
Smoke from prescribed fire operations is normal and may continue for several days after an ignition depending on the project size and environmental conditions according to the TNF.
“Smoke may settle into the valleys in the evening and lift in the morning,” the release said. “The Tahoe National Forest coordinates with state and local county air pollution control districts and monitors weather conditions closely prior to prescribed fire ignition.”
Firefighters will also conduct test burns before igniting a larger area, to verify how effectively fuels are consumed and how smoke will travel according to officials.