Prescribed burn at Nevada County Airport set for Monday

The Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit will be assisting Nevada County with “vegetation treatment and fuels reduction” on Monday at the Nevada County Airport, a press release states.

Cal Fire will be performing a prescribed fire broadcast burn along the runway and taxiway for up to 13 acres, the release states.

The Nevada County Airport is at 13083 John Bauer Ave., near Loma Rica Drive in Grass Valley. Smoke may be visible around Banner Mountain, Brunswick Road and the Glenbrook Basin.

“The project objective is to reduce fire threat to the airport and their neighbors, as well as improve pilot visibility to wildlife along the runway while reducing the spread of invasive weeds,” the release states.

Five engines and three hand crews will be assigned to the burn.





Cal Fire has created a burn and smoke management plan while the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District has issued a burn permit. All operations will be conducted in accordance with the air quality control district.

The airport will be shut down from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. No other impacts to the community are expected other than light smoke during burning operations — about three to five hours.

