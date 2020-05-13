Preparing for wildfire: Virtual Town Hall May 21

The Nevada Country Office of Emergency Services and http://www.YubaNet.com are hosting a virtual town hall May 21 on wildfire prevention and preparedness.

The community is invited to ask questions of panelists representing the Ready Nevada County effort and the wildfire preparedness community.

Panelists include:

• Chief Estes, Fire Chief, Cal FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit

• Chief Buttron, Fire Chief Buttron, Grass Valley/Nevada City Fire Department

• Chief Good, Fire Chief, Higgins Area Fire Protection District

• Chief Goodspeed, Fire Chief, Nevada City Fire Department

• Chief Turner, Fire Chief, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District

• Paul Cummings, Program Manager, Office of Emergency Services

• Lt. Robert Jakobs, Emergency Operations Coordinator, Office of Emergency Services

• Chief Bierwagen, Fire Chief, Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Protection District

The virtual Zoom event will be moderated by YubaNet Co-founder, Pascale Fusshoeller. Questions can be sent in advance to townhall@yubanet.com.

Register for the live Q&A event here.