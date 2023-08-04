Staff Writer
If you attend the Nevada County Fair in Grass Valley next week, take the time to talk to the young people tending to their animals and poultry in the barns.
Some wear a blue jacket which identifies them as members of the The Future Farmers of America (FFA) and some wear white with a green four-leaf clover emblem representing the 4-H clubs.
These young people are committed to the health and well-being of their animals and have experience showing animals, building projects, making speeches and demonstrating stamina throughout the fairs.
Arden Franks is one of those FFA members and has been showing cattle at the Nevada County Fair for nine years. She has been attending for as long as she can remember.
This year will be her last because she has graduated high school and is in her second year of attending the University of California Santa Barbara.
“It’s bitter-sweet because this is the last time I will be showing at the Fair,” Franks said. “I’m excited to see my work pay off.”
Franks says she loves the fair and that even though there is healthy competition, everyone has a common interest in their animals and similar values so it is like a trusted community.
“I love the fair. It’s fun,” Franks said. “It’s fun to go to the other barns and help other kids. It makes me happy.”
Taking care of animals gives you a sense of responsibility and reliability, according to Franks.
“We congratulate each other and are happy for each other even if we didn’t win,” Franks said.
Apart from the fairs, the FFA events help build skills for the real world, according to Franks.
FFA events include career and leadership conferences, knowledge about agriscience and agriculture, and there are grants and scholarships available for members according to the FFA website.
“My FFA advisor and beef advisor was Andy Barhydt,” Franks said, adding that Barhydt teaches Ag mechanics at Bear River High School.
A few weeks ago Franks participated in the California State Fair From July 12 — 17 for the Junior Show.
“I drove back and forth from Grass Valley at 4:30 a.m. everyday because it was too expensive to stay in a hotel,” Franks said.
At the State Fair she brought a heifer that she bred and owned all its life as well as a bull.
“I got the Supreme Champion Angus bull and I won reserve Champion Angus heifer at the State Fair,” Franks said. “To me, the State Fair is just practice for the Nevada County Fair.
Franks said her bull’s name is Dopey because he’s a big baby and doesn’t have many brain cells.
“I’ve been taking Dopey to shows for 2-3 years,” Franks said. “He likes it because he gets fed more and gets washed and rinsed all the time.”
Franks says she is going for Master Showmanship at the Nevada County Fair because then you go into a round robin with all species for Overall Showman.
“When I show, I first want to set them up for a rear view. I take a lap around the ring for the judges to see the structure and how well they walk and move,” Franks said.
Next she will have the animal do a stand still so the judges can get a good look.
“I try to stay calm,” Franks said. “I try to make eye contact with the judges — just set up the animal and don’t mess around with it too much. We try not to let the animal move around too much.”
The cow’s attitude changes when she walks into the ring, according to Franks, probably because she has her show halter on which is more decorated.
The judges criteria is based on what’s good for breeding. They look for structure and proportion of the animal.
“The judges want them to walk well so that when they get older they can still move around the pasture easily,” Franks said. “The neck should be long and feminine, the back straight and not too frail.”
We want the strong traits to come through in the calf which could be used to breed again.
Franks says she cherishes all the memories and good people she has met while showing her cattle.
She also enjoys the corndogs.
“My grandmother is the one who waits in line for the corn dogs,” Franks said.
“It’s not easy but I’m excited to see it pay off and show the community all the hard work,” Franks said. “We like it when people ask questions because we are all passionate about our animals and being a member of the FFA community.”
Jayden Yokom is also a FFA member entering her senior year at Nevada Union High School and says that book knowledge is good but you need to know hands-on to be successful.
When enrolled in an agricultural course at Nevada Union High School, students automatically become FFA members, according to Yokom.
Yokom said she wants to become a veterinarian and wants experience handling as many animals as she can.
This year Yokom will bring five pigs, two goats, two lambs, a king German shepard for the obedience competition along with an ag mechanics project that she built.
“It is a wine barrel table with stools and in the middle is a centerpiece made of corkscrews,” Yokom said.
Yokom spoke about what she calls the “Tips and Tricks” to showing animals, and what the audience can look for when observing these skilled handlers.
“The proper way to use the show stick with a pig is to use it less,” Yokom said. “You want to maintain eye contact with the judges. Keep looking at the judge and trust your animal.”
Yokom says that your movement with your animal and using the whole ring is important.
“I lighten up my stare when showing lambs or goats,” Yokom said.
Advice for the audience would be to support all the kids showing their animals or poultry because sometimes the animal acts differently in practice at home than at the fair.
“Support all of them with applause,” Yokom said. “Keep in mind that the kids put so much effort into it and all kinds of things can affect the animals behavior. The weather and the new environment may affect the animal.”
Yokom does what she calls “Piggy Bootcamp.”
“Before the fair, I take time to desensitize the animals by playing loud music, exposing them to loud sounds and people moving around. The new environment can be an overload for the animal,” Yokom said.
Yokom says her pigs are attention seekers and love to be petted, but all animals are different.
“I think it depends on the animal more than the species,” Yokom said. Sometimes lambs and goats avoid people but hers were on the fence looking for attention at the State Fair according to Yokom.
Last week was Yokom’s first time showing at the California State Fair.
“She was overwhelmed and extremely grateful to be able to bring a Championship purebred Hampshire Banner with her and she won Reserve Champion Showmanship in swine where she competed against the best kids in California!” her mother Jamie Yokom said.
Jayden went on to compete in Master Showmanship “Round Robin” where they show all large animal species where she placed in the top 6th overall. She placed 4th with her lamb, according to Mrs. Yokom.
“She also was elected Nevada Union Vice President in FFA, Nevada County 4-H Ambassador and 4-H Teen Leader,” according to Mrs. Yokom.
Yokom is passionate about what she is doing now and how it will prepare her for the future.
“During the fair, I spend a lot of free time going to other barns showing kids how to improve their showmanship skills.
Yokom is also interested in environmental science and has done extensive research into the practice of tilling which she says can hurt the soil.