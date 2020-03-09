PREP SKI AND SNOWBOARD: Good, Kyle lead Miners at State Championships

The top high school mountain carvers in the region converged at Northstar in Truckee last week for the California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboarder Federation State Championships.

Several Nevada Union Miners and Colfax Falcons put forth strong showings and earned top-15 finishes at the elite competition.

Leading the NU contingent was senior skier Judah Good, who participated in his fourth straight State Championships. Good competed in both the slalom and giant slalom events, placing 10th and 18th respectively. His top-10 finish in slalom earns him a spot at the upcoming Western Regional Finals in Mammoth, where he will compete against other qualifiers from California, Nevada, Oregon and Wyoming.

Also competing for NU’s boys ski team was Hayden Leach, who was 21st in slalom and 33rd in giant slalom. Senior Camden Breaux took 22nd in the giant slalom race. And, Aidan Reedy-Schnieder was 25th in slalom and 47th in giant slalom.

Winning the boys slalom race was Benny Wolfe of Mammoth High School. Taking the top spot in boys giant slalom was Cooper Laloli of Foothill (Palo Cedro).

NU’s top female skier was Sarah Kellerman, who placed 30th in giant slalom and 38th in slalom.

Other NU girls team skiers who qualified for and competed at the State Championships included Sofia Goodwin (45th in slalom, 66th in giant slalom), Alex Lewis (49th in giant slalom) and Wendy Thomas (52nd in slalom).

Grass Valley resident and Colfax high school skier Karina Martel earned a pair of top-five finishes at the event, placing second in slalom and third in giant slalom.

Mammoth’s Kendall Lach won the girls slalom title, and Durham’s Jillian Larrabee claimed the top spot in giant slalom.

In the snowboarding portion of the State Championships, NU’s top finisher was Hazel Kyle, who placed 12th in the girls giant slalom race, and took 16th in slalom.

Also competing for NU’s girls team were Hannah Montgomery (29th in giant slalom, 30th in slalom), Linden Lovett (25th in giant slalom) and Phoebe Bertran (44th in slalom).

Claiming the girls snowboarding State Championships were North Tahoe’s Nina Burt in giant slalom, and Mount Shasta’s Tate Harkness in slalom.

Cole Fletcher led the NU boys with a 53rd place finish in slalom and a 69th place finish in giant slalom. Also competing for NU’s boys team was Joe LaValley (55th in slalom, 67th in giant slalom), Kai-Po Covert (56th in slalom) and Trey Baker (72nd in giant slalom).

Taking the top prize in both the boys slalom and giant slalom races was Colfax’s Tyler Suddjian.

