Prep roundup: FLC volleyball finishes as D-VI runner up

Forest Lake Christian’s Kaitlyn Kennedy goes up for a block against the Big Valley Christian Lions during Saturday’s D-VI Sac-Joaquin Section title match played at Ripon High School.

Photo: Elias Funez

Forest Lake Christian’s girls’ volleyball team is the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division VI runner up after falling to Big Valley Christian in the championship game Saturday.

Competing at Ripon High School, the No. 3 Falcons simply couldn’t keep pace with the No. 1 seeded Lions, and fell in straight sets, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17.

Leading FLC was junior Sadie Whaley, who hammered down 17 kills and had 11 digs. Savannah Williams led the Falcons in digs with 24. Sophomore setter Samara Tucker tallied a team-high 17 assists.

Forest Lake Christian junior Sarah Whaley puts one past the net during Saturday’s D VI section title matchup against the Big Valley Christian Lions.

The Lions (25-11) were led by Trinity Beers and Alexis Roest, with 10 kills each.

The Falcons (18-13) will now turn their attention to the CIF NorCal Tournament. FLC is the No. 5 seed in the D-VI bracket and will open the tourney on the road Wednesday at No. 4 Fremont Christian (15-1).

Bear River’s girls’ volleyball team, which reached the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division V semifinals, also earned a spot in the CIF NorCal tourney. The Bruins (28-10) are the No. 14 seed in the Division V bracket and will travel to face No. 2 Orland on Tuesday.

Forest Lake Christian’s Samara Tucker goes up for a block against Big Valley Christian Saturday in Ripon.

WATER POLO: BRUINS CHARGE PAST EL CAMINO, INTO SEMIS

Bear River’s boys’ water polo team powered past El Camino, 12-4, on Friday to earn a spot in Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division III semifinals.

The No. 4 seeded Bruins got it done behind a team effort as Harrison Alexander, Jacob Sutherland and Kyle Adamson all scored three points each. Jake Van Bourgandien, Owen Long and Morgan Neeb added one goal each.

The Forest Lake Christian Falcon faithful made the trip to Ripon High School in San Joaquin County to cheer on their team.

Leading the Bruins’ defensive effort was goalie Michael Herrmann.

The Bruins will now face No. 1 seed Dixon at 9 a.m. Wednesday with a trip to the D-III title game on the line.

Nevada Union’s boys’ water polo team garnered the No. 7 seed in the D-III bracket and dropped its opening round matchup with No. 2 Sonora, 20-9.

Forest Lake Christian’s Eden Whaley bumps the ball during Saturday’s D-VI volleyball section title matchup against the Big Valley Christian Lions.

Forest Lake Christian’s Savanah Williams saves a volley during Saturdays D-VI section title game.

The Forest Lake Christian Falcons huddle after scoring a point during Saturday’s section title playoff match.

Forest Lake Christian’s Eizabeth Duncan (7) and Caitlyn Stosen go up to attempt to block a Big Valley Christian ball during Saturday’s section title game.

Forest Lake Christian libero Elizabeth Duncan bumps a Big Valley Christian serve during Saturday’s section title matchup with Big Valley Christian.

