Prep roundup: FLC volleyball finishes as D-VI runner up
Bear River water polo advances to semis
Forest Lake Christian’s girls’ volleyball team is the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division VI runner up after falling to Big Valley Christian in the championship game Saturday.
Competing at Ripon High School, the No. 3 Falcons simply couldn’t keep pace with the No. 1 seeded Lions, and fell in straight sets, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17.
Leading FLC was junior Sadie Whaley, who hammered down 17 kills and had 11 digs. Savannah Williams led the Falcons in digs with 24. Sophomore setter Samara Tucker tallied a team-high 17 assists.
The Lions (25-11) were led by Trinity Beers and Alexis Roest, with 10 kills each.
The Falcons (18-13) will now turn their attention to the CIF NorCal Tournament. FLC is the No. 5 seed in the D-VI bracket and will open the tourney on the road Wednesday at No. 4 Fremont Christian (15-1).
Bear River’s girls’ volleyball team, which reached the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division V semifinals, also earned a spot in the CIF NorCal tourney. The Bruins (28-10) are the No. 14 seed in the Division V bracket and will travel to face No. 2 Orland on Tuesday.
WATER POLO: BRUINS CHARGE PAST EL CAMINO, INTO SEMIS
Bear River’s boys’ water polo team powered past El Camino, 12-4, on Friday to earn a spot in Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division III semifinals.
The No. 4 seeded Bruins got it done behind a team effort as Harrison Alexander, Jacob Sutherland and Kyle Adamson all scored three points each. Jake Van Bourgandien, Owen Long and Morgan Neeb added one goal each.
Leading the Bruins’ defensive effort was goalie Michael Herrmann.
The Bruins will now face No. 1 seed Dixon at 9 a.m. Wednesday with a trip to the D-III title game on the line.
Nevada Union’s boys’ water polo team garnered the No. 7 seed in the D-III bracket and dropped its opening round matchup with No. 2 Sonora, 20-9.
Coaches may be submit reports to Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com
