PREP FOOTBALL: Bruins run through El Dorado

PLACERVILLE ­— Settling in on the road, the Bear River Bruins football team established itself early and took care of business.

Behind a punishing ground attack, the Bruins remain unbeaten on the young season after a 27-11 victory over El Dorado Friday night.

“We all just stuck to our jobs,” said Bruins senior running back Colton Jenkins, who caught one pass for 10 yards and rushed for 63 yards on seven attempts, including a 25-yard sprint around the left edge for a score to put his team up 13-3. “That’s basically what helped us win. I don’t really know what got me going, just seeing everyone hyped up about it, got me excited. The O-line is killing it right now. They just clicked this game. They were blocking harder than last game. It was amazing.”

Bear River didn’t waste any time on defense, forcing El Dorado to a quick three-and-out to start the game, the Bruins took over at their own 47 and marched 53 yards in nine plays with senior quarterback Tre Maronic rumbling 3 yards in for the score and a 7-0 lead.

“I feel that our line did a lot better with their assignments,” said Maronic, who rushed for 90 yards on 15 attempts with a pair of touchdowns and was 3-of-5 passing for 24 yards. “I thought our running game was a lot better this week than it was last week. Passing game we got to work on still. Trying to get that all set up, but I thought our run game was really good tonight.”

The Cougars would pounce back and add a 37-yard field goal to pull within 7-3, but that’s as close as they would get. From there Bear River owned the line of scrimmage and added two more scores before the half, the 25 yarder from Jenkins and a 3-yard plunge from sophomore Ryder Kiggins. Kiggins finished with five carries for 30 yards and a touchdown.

“It seemed not as close as it was,” said Bruins co-head coach Scott Savoie, whose squad held a 20-3 lead at the half. “Just proud of the way our kids progressed over the week. I really do think we made some improvement today. The hitting is there, the desire is there. It’s been there the last couple weeks but I feel like we kind of settled down and played football.”

In the second half the Bruins picked up where they left off, taking over on offense and grinding out a 15-play, 60-yard drive capped off with a 2-yard plow over the goal line by Maronic to make it 27-3, and that’s where the score remained for quite some time as both teams exchanged several turnovers down the stretch.

“Very exciting, because it was a road win against a team that was undefeated so far,” added Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue. “We got better. We played better. You just try to get better every week. You never play a perfect game, but you strive to play a perfect game. Our offensive line took a big step this week. Now, we keep going.”

The Cougars clawed back, adding one late score on a 16-yard pass and punched in a two-point conversion, but was too little, too late as the Bruins ran out the clock.

Rounding out the offensive attack for the Bruins were Joe Knowlton with five touches for 27 yards, followed by Jaime Vargas, who tallied seven runs for 18 yards.

Defensively for Bear River, senior Zach Fink brought the pressure all night long, leading the team with eight tackles and two sacks, including a strip-sack forced fumble. Jenkins added seven tackles, followed by Tyler Dzioba with six and Vargas with five. Kiggins and Caleb Hurst each secured a fumble recovery and Aidan Sullivan hauled in an interception.

Cougars senior quarterback Danny Bell was held to 12-of-20 passing for 134 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while the running attack finished with 103 yards on 31 attempts.

Next up, Bear River (2-0) returns home to renew its long-distance affair with Pershing County High School out of Lovelock, Nevada.

JV: BEAR RIVER 34, EL DORADO 7

The Bruins JV squad improved to 2-0 on the season with a big win. Leading 6-0 at the half, Bear River blew the game wide open with four second half scores. Defensively Ryder Holcomb and Alex Madrid each got their hands on a pick-six. Jacob Vaughn, David Ortiz and Joey Knox each recorded rushing touchdowns to round out the offensive highlights.

