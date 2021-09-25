Prep football: Miners power past Napa

Nevada Union quarterback Dustin Philpott (10) threw for 169 and a touchdown in Friday night’s road win over Napa. Photo

Submitted by Tiffany Marin Graves

With a balanced offensive attack and a strong defensive effort, the Nevada Union football team went on the road Friday night and knocked off Napa, 33-14.

“That was the best team win we’ve had,” said NU head coach Brad Sparks, “because everybody was involved.”

Leading the Miners’ offensive attack was running back Cameron Cormack, who rushed for a team-high 187 yards and three touchdowns. The skilled senior now has 444 rush yards and nine total touchdowns (four rushing, five receiving) on the season.

Nevada Union running back Cameron Cormack (27) rushed for a team-high 187 yards and three touchdowns in Friday night’s road win over Napa. Photo

Submitted by Tiffany Marin Graves

Through the air, the Miners (3-2) were led by sophomore quarterback Dustin Philpott, who finished the evening with 169 passing yards and a touchdown.

“Dustin Philpott played a heck of a game,” said Sparks. “Cameron Cormack also played really, really well. Andrew Webster made some huge catches and so did Andrew Menet.“

Nevada Union quarterback Dustin Philpott (10) runs the ball during Friday night’s road win over Napa. Photo

Submitted by Tiffany Marin Graves

Menet led the receiving corps with six catches for 51 yards. Clay Renner followed with two catches for 57 yards, and Webster hauled in two catches for 33 yards, including a touchdown. Webster also brought down an errant Napa pass for an interception.

Junior running back James Kinney chipped in with 46 rush yards and a touchdown. Kinney also nabbed two interceptions on defense and wrapped up four tackles.

Nevada Union’s Andrew Webster hauls in a pass near the sideline during Friday night’s win over Napa. Webster finished the game with two catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on offense. On defemnse, he tallied four tackles, five pass breakups and an interception. Photo

Submitted by Tiffany Marin Graves

Leading NU’s defensive charge was sophomore Bodey Eelkema, who wrapped up 12 tackles, including two for a loss. Senior linebacker Jedi Vculek followed with seven tackles, and Renner chipped in with six tackles. Renner and Eelkema each had a 1/2 sack as well. Cole McCraken made his presence felt with four tackles and a forced fumble.

“This week of practice we went back to basics,” said Sparks. “We made some personnel adjustments on the the D-line and that made a big difference. We were not as big, but quite a bit quicker, and that was Julian Spackman, Roland Betito and Ricky Kiser.”

Nevada Union’s Ethan Billock (18) and James Kinney (24) corral a Napa ball carrier during Friday night’s 33-14 win. Photo

Submitted by Tiffany Marin Graves

Coming into the contest the Miners had been allowing 39.6 points per game across their first four contests.

“I think (defensive coordinator) Damon Turner has done a great job of simplifying the defense to where guys understand more about what we’re doing defensively, and that showed (Friday night).”

After playing four of their first five games on the road, the Miners head back to Hooper Stadium for their Foothill Valley League opener Oct. 1 against Rio Linda.

“I’m excited,” said Sparks. “I’m hoping we can keep moving forward and hit league rolling.”

JV: NEVADA UNION 20, NAPA 12

The junior varsity Miners (3-2) also earned a win over their Napa counterparts Friday.

Leading the way was quarterback Nolan Chappell who threw for 100 yards, ran for 100 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

Izaya Little led the NU receivers with four catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively NU was led by Blake Hammerschmidt, who tallied seven quarterback hurries and 12 tackles, including two for a loss.

