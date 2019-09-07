PREP FOOTBALL: Bear River pounds Pershing County, remains unbeaten

Whether they were on offense, defense or special teams — the Bruins simply dominated.

Competing on its home turf at J. David Ramsey Stadium Friday night, the Bear River football team shined in all three phases of the game en route to a 56-0 thrashing of the Pershing County Mustangs, who made the long trip from Lovelock, Nevada to Grass Valley.

“We came out really strong,” said Bear River senior quarterback Tre Maronic. “Obviously we are a little bit better of a football team, more talented. But they’re great kids. Sportsmanship was great with them.”

Maronic was electric with the ball in his hands all night, rushing for a game-high 161 yards and three touchdowns, including an 80 yarder on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. He now has eight rushing touchdowns through three games this season. The talented team captain also threw a pretty 40-yard touchdown pass to Joey Monasterio early in the second quarter.

The Bruins were in the end zone early and often Friday night. Senior running back Colton Jenkins got things rolling with a 12-yard touchdown run which put the Bruins up 7-0.

A weaving 16-yard scoring jaunt by Maronic less than three minutes later made it 14-0.

“We just came out and wanted to play tonight,” said Maronic. “There was an incident that happened off the field this week and we all wanted to play for that reason, for the Scott family. And, that really helped us out.”

Maronic was referring to Paul Scott, a beloved community member who died unexpectedly Sunday. There was a moment of silence held for Scott before kickoff, and many fans sported “Scott Strong” T-shirts.

The Bruins put the game fully out of reach late in the second quarter when Joe Knowlton ripped off a 29-yard touchdown run to put Bear River up 35-0.

“(I liked) a little bit of everything,” said Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue. “We broke some long runs, which was nice to see. Tre had a long one. Backup players did a nice job. Joe Knowlton had a nice touchdown run. All our lineman played well. And, Joey Monasterio scored his first varsity touchdown.”

The Bruins had eight different running backs tote the ball in the game. They combined for more than 300 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. In addition to Maronic’s big night, the Bruins got strong efforts from Jenkins (41 yards, two touchdowns) and Knowlton (57 yards, touchdown). Bear River threw the ball only twice all night.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Bruins were unrelenting and opportunistic. As a team they held the Mustangs to 100 yards rushing on 37 attempts, and just 38 yards through the air. Pershing County only had two plays go for more than 10 yards in the game; a 35-yard pass completion in the first half and a 29-yard run late in the game.

Leading the defensive charge was junior linebacker Tyler Dzioba, who tallied 12 total tackles and scooped up a fumble he returned 32-yards for a touchdown. Senior defensive lineman Caleb Hurst wrapped up seven tackles and recovered a fumble. Jenkins added four tackles and nabbed an interception from his safety position. Junior linebacker Gavin Jackson chipped in with seven tackles. And, Zach Fink tallied a sack in the win.

The Bruins also impressed when it came to special teams. The Bruins blocked two first quarter punts. Both times it was Maronic getting a hand on the ball. The only time Bear River punted, it went 51 yards off the foot of sophomore Jaime Vargas, who also hit all eight of his extra point attempts.

“It’s just awesome when everybody gets a chance to contribute,” said Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie.

GOING STREAKING

Bear River has won 13 straight non-league regular season contests dating back to the 2017 season. The last time the Bruins lost in a regular season game to a team that wasn’t in their league was in September of 2016, when they fall to Sutter.

THORN IN THE MUSTANGS SIDE

Pershing County doesn’t lose much. But when they do, it’s to Bear River. The Mustangs are three-time defending Nevada State Division 2A champions and have only three losses to their credit since 2016. All three have been to the Bruins and by large margins. Bear River won 31-10 in 2017, and 49-0 last year.

NEXT UP

The Bruins will host their third home game in four weeks next Friday when they welcome the Liberty Ranch Hawks to J. David Ramsey Stadium. A season ago, Bear River routed the Hawks, 49-21.

JV: BRUINS 42, MUSTANGS 0

Bear River’s junior varsity squad set the tone for the evening, earning a shutout victory over the Mustangs in the afternoon game.

The Bruins had six different players score, getting touchdowns from Joey Knox, Cody Lybbert, Wyatt Baze, Anders Torgerson, Trevor Marsh and Sammy Sypnicki.

The JV Bruins are now 3-0 on the season.

