PREP FOOTBALL: Bruins gear up for Nevada state champ Pershing County

The Bruins are off to another strong start. The gritty football squad from Bear River High School passed its first two tests of the year, but now a team with championship pedigree comes to town to give the Bruins their toughest challenge of the young season.

“They play good football,” Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie said of the Pershing County Mustangs, who come into J. David Ramsey Stadium tonight. “We will be in for a game and they’ll definitely challenge us.”

Across the past three seasons, the Mustangs have been the class of Nevada’s 2A Division. The team from Lovelock, Nevada has won three straight NIAA State championships in their division and accumulated a 34-2 record since 2016. Those two losses have come at the hands of the Bruins.

“They’ve lost to us and went on to win a Nevada State title, so the recipe has worked for them,” Savoie told The Union after his team’s 27-11 victory over El Dorado last Friday. “The cool thing is I think there is great respect between the (Bruins and Mustangs) programs. We completely respect what they do with the number of kids they have at their school. They do a great job, and I think they enjoy playing us. There is a lot of camaraderie between the two teams.”

A season ago, the Bruins went to Lovelock and dominated, 49-0. The matchup was closer in 2017, but the Bruins still cruised to a 31-10 victory.

Pershing County comes into tonight’s matchup on the heels of an opening week victory over West Wendover (Nevada), 22-0. The Mustangs were led by junior running back Colton Wanner, who toted the ball 31 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bruins are led by senior quarterback Tre Maronic, who has five rushing touchdowns through the first two games of the season. In last year’s game against Pershing County, Maronic reached pay dirt three times in a game where the Bruins scored seven touchdowns on the ground.

Led by co-head coach Terry Logue, who is handling play calling duties for the second straight season, the Bruins offense is averaging 25.5 points per game. Bear River does most of its damage on the ground with Maronic, Colton Jenkins and Ryder Kiggins leading the rushing attack.

Both teams come into the game with stingy defenses which don’t give up very many points.

The Mustangs have yet to allow a point after their shutout of West Wendover. A season ago, Pershing County allowed just 135 points across 12 games, and 49 of those came in the loss to Bear River.

The Bruins defense has been ferocious this season. Led by defensive lineman Zach Fink and Warren Davis, and defensive backs Maronic and Jenkins, the Bruins defense has given up just 18 points through two games.

NON-LEAGUE STREAK

Bear River has been absolutely dominate against non-league foes in recent years. The Bruins have won 12 straight non-league regular season games dating back to 2017. The last time the Bruins lost in the regular season to a non-league team was in 2016 when they fell to Sutter.

Since 2014, Bear River is 25-6 against non-league opponents, including playoffs.

KICKOFF

The Bruins and Mustangs link up at 7 p.m. today at Bear River’s J. David Ramsey Stadium. The junior varsity game starts at 5:15 p.m.

Brian Shepard contributed to this article.