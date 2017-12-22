PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Miners sweep through Lincoln; Bruins top Foresthill

The Nevada Union's varsity girls basketball team put forth a strong defensive effort against Lincoln Thursday, topping the Zebras, 42-26, in a non-league matchup.

The Lady Miners (7-3) allowed just 13 points in each half and didn't give up more than nine points in any single quarter as they won their seventh game in their last eight tries.

Leading Nevada Union on the offensive end was Greta Kramer with 15 points. Meadow Aragon added eight points, Hannah Lewis chipped in six points, and Molly Burton and Mixtli Cortez each tallied five points.

Nevada Union's junior varsity squad also grabbed a victory against the Zebras, winning 50-26.

Leading the JV Lady Miners was Sammy Maliczeski with 12 points and seven steals. Emerson Dunbar added 15 points and Kendall Hughes came through with 14 points.

The freshmen Lady Miners also notched a win over Lincoln, 55-22, to make it a clean sweep.

Recommended Stories For You

Kia Costanza's 37 points led the way for NU's freshmen squad.

All three NU teams will get a few days off before getting back to work next Thursday in various tournaments.

Boys basketball

Bear River 54, Foresthill 39

The Bruins improved to 6-5 overall with a 15-point victory over Foresthill at the Mesa Small School Tournament Friday.

Bear River jumped out to a 33-23 edge at halftime and continued to pull away down the stretch.

Leading the Bruins was sophomore small forward Brad Smith with 20 points, five rebounds and five steals. Sophomore point guard Brekyn Vasquez chipped in eight points and also grabbed five rebounds.

Rio Americano 55, Nevada Union 52

The Miners held a five-point lead at halftime, but couldn't hold onto it in the second half and fell to Rio Americano in a non-league bout Thursday.

Leading Nevada Union was senior point guard Jack Fraser with 20 points. Sophomore Justin Gardner added 11 points.

The Miners (4-7) will get a rematch with Rio Americano next Thursday in the first round of the Kendall Arnett Basketball Tournament held at Placer High School.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.