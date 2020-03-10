PREP BASKETBALL: Forest Lake Christian’s NorCal title game postponed due to coronavirus concerns

The California Interscholastic Federation’s NorCal Division VI championship game between the No. 3 Forest Lake Christian Lady Falcons (25-5) and the No. 1 Laytonville Warriors (29-3) has been postponed to Thursday due to coronavirus concerns, according to FLC Athletic Director LaRon Gordon and head basketball coach John McDaniel.

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Forest Lake Christian’s girls basketball team will have to wait a couple more days to play for a NorCal crown.

California Interscholastic Federation’s NorCal Division VI championship game between the No. 3 Forest Lake Christian Lady Falcons (25-5) and the No. 1 Laytonville Warriors (29-3) has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, according to FLC Athletic Director LaRon Gordon and head basketball coach John McDaniel.

The game was scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Laytonville High School, but has been moved to 7 p.m. Thursday. The game, which will still be played in Laytonville, serves as the season finale for both teams because there is not a D-VI State Championship game.

The Sac-Joaquin Section D-VI champion Lady Falcons are into the NorCal D-VI title game for the second-straight year.

Concerns over coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the CIF’s NorCal tourney, causing multiple schools to either alter their schedules or withdraw all together.

Sheldon of Sacramento, the No. 1 seed in the boys NorCal Open Division, was thrust into limbo over the weekend when the Elk Grove Unified School District pulled the team from play and closed down campuses for the week after Sacramento County Public Health quarantined one of the district’s students over coronavirus suspicions. Sheldon was cleared to play its semifinal game against No. 4 Dublin Tuesday morning and traveled to face the Gaels the same day.

The NorCal Open Division title game has been pushed back to Thursday and the State Championship Game is set for Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

Archbishop Riordan of San Francisco, the No. 1 seed in the NorCal D-I bracket, withdrew from the tourney Monday after a student of the school tested positive for coronavirus.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232.