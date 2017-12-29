Precipitation levels well below normal in Nevada County

Grass Valley received just over an inch of rain this month, which was far below the local average of 10.3 inches for December.

Last December, 13.4 inches of rain fell in Grass Valley.

According to Hannah Chandler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, a massive high-pressure system has been stuck over the Western United States and has limited the amount of precipitation able to fall.

"The high-pressure hasn't wanted to budge," she said. "That's why it's been warmer than normal for December, too."

Dry weather is predicted through New Years Day, with a chance of rain in the forecast starting Tuesday.

This year's dry December followed an exceptionally wet November. Grass Valley received 12.8 inches of rain.

Last November, 7.2 inches fell in Grass Valley. The monthly average is 6.6 inches.

Let it snow

Higher up the hill, snowfall levels this year reflect a similar trend.

This month, four inches of snow fell in Tahoe City. The monthly average for that area is 38.2 inches. Last December, Tahoe City received 8.5 inches of snow.

In November, two inches of snow fell in Tahoe City. The monthly average is 14.3 inches and last year, the region received 14.5 inches.

