Praise in the Mountains returns to Penn Valley
The annual Praise in the Mountains music festival is almost here.
The free event is from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Western Gateway Park, 18560 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley. In its 30th year, the festival will feature Machaira and five other gospel bands. Touted as the longest running free gospel, blues, jazz, country and rock concert, Praise in the Mountains draws people from across the state, a news release states.
“The program is very family oriented,” the release states. “Activities and musical styles will be pleasing to all ages.”
The concert will include free family games and interactive air jumps for the children. There will be drawings all day for free prizes to keep the event exciting. At 8 p.m., a $1,000 cash will be the grand prize.
Food will be available, but people can bring their own.
This year’s special guest is recording artist Leon Patillo, formerly of Santana. Country Entertainer of the year Lisa Daggs will headline the event at 6:30 p.m.
Source: Dennis Hulbert
