 Praise in the Mountains: Free gospel music festival celebrates 29th event in Penn Valley | TheUnion.com
Praise in the Mountains: Free gospel music festival celebrates 29th event in Penn Valley

Elias Funez
  

Members of praise and worship band Anointed lead Saturday’s 29th annual Praise in the Mountains free gospel concert at Penn Valley’s Western Gateway Park. American River Community Church, Godztown, The Chosen Wonders, and Machaira rounded out the evening’s musical acts.
Photo: Elias Funez
Praise in the Mountains celebrated its 29th annual celebration at Western Gateway Park in Penn Valley. Five different bands provided an evening full of free, live gospel music.
Photo: Elias Funez
Praise in the Mountains featured five gospel bands at the Western Gateway Park bandshell in Penn Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
A prayer tent was made available during Saturday’s Praise in the Mountains free gospel music event.
Photo: Elias Funez
Smoke in the air at Western Gateway Park led people to these smiling, burger flipping faces during Saturday’s Praise in the Mountains music festival.
Photo: Elias Funez
The gospel band Anointed plays to the crowd gathered at Western Gateway Park for the annual Praise in the Mountains gospel music festival.
Photo: Elias Funez
People gathered at the Western Gateway Park band shell for the annual Praise in the Mountains celebration.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

