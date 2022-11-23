Practice fire safety this Thanksgiving Day
Stay alert, expect the unexpected, and follow these simple kitchen safety tips
Sacramento – The kitchen is at the heart of every home, especially during the Thanksgiving holiday, and a recipe for success during this season is to practice fire safety. According to FEMA’s National Data Center, cooking is the leading cause of all Thanksgiving Day fires and 54% of these fires occur between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., when many people are preparing their holiday feast. Additionally, per the National Fire Protection Association, 31% of home cooking fires were caused by unattended cooking equipment.
“Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest days for CAL FIRE to respond to kitchen fires,” said Chief Joe Tyler, CAL FIRE Director. “Having a lot of guests and activity around the house increases the odds for a kitchen fire, so as we celebrate the holiday, it’s important to remain fire vigilant. Following simple cooking safety tips will help ensure that you and your family have a fire safe Thanksgiving.”
Cooking Safety Tips
• Always stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you must leave the kitchen for even a short period, turn off the stove and oven.
• Regularly check on food that is simmering, baking, or roasting; and use a timer to remind yourself that you’re cooking.
• Turn pot handles towards the back of the stove.
• Keep children 3 feet away from the hot stove, and away from hot food and hot liquids.
• Never use water to put out a grease fire. Instead, turn the burner off and slide a lid over the flame. Baking soda can also be used to help extinguish a small grease fire.
• Make sure a fire extinguisher is always close by.
• Ensure you have working smoke alarms installed in your home. Press the test button and if the alarm does not beep, replace the unit immediately.
• When using a turkey fryer, be sure to follow instructions closely. Don’t exceed the recommended oil level and only use the device outdoors. Never place a frozen or partially thawed turkey in hot oil.
• Keep knives out of the reach of children.
• Have a clean and organized kitchen. Be sure electric cords are not dangling off the counter and within easy reach of a child.
• Know what to do in the event of a cooking fire – know your exit routes in case of a fire emergency, get everyone outside, and then call 911 to report the fire. For more cooking safety tips, visit https://www.nfpa.org/cooking.
Winter Updates from the Nevada County Library Recreation Collection
This summer the Nevada County Library launched the Recreation Collection with outdoor games and equipment available for check out, a project funded through the California State Library. With your library card you can check out…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments