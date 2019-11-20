Power shutoff canceled Wednesday

The power shutoffs anticipated to impact over 20,000 PG&E customers in Nevada County Wednesday never came.

Additional customers in El Dorado, Placer, Sierra, Yuba and western Sonoma counties also did not have their power turned off as had been anticipated.

“The weather models in advance of this wind event were extremely variable — showing the possibility for either a rain event or a dry offshore wind event,” wrote PG&E in a noon Wednesday press release.

Nevada County was never included in the National Weather Service of Sacramento’s Red Flag Warning for Wednesday. Wind gusts had been anticipated to reach 40 to 50 miles per hour on Wednesday in Redding, Chico and Sacramento, but only about 20 to 25 miles per hour in Nevada County.

Wednesday afternoon, improved weather conditions caused PG&E to remove “approximately 150,000 customers in six counties” from having their power turned off.

About 48,000 customers had their power turned off Wednesday morning in portions of Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama and Yolo counties, according to a release.

It appears that Nevada County will not have any Red Flag Warnings or wind advisories over the next few days, said Cory Mueller, meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Sacramento.

“We’re going to see quieter weather into the weekend,” he said.

Mueller said the possibility for rain during the middle of next week looks “somewhat promising,” but that possibly breezy winds on Monday and Tuesday could bring elevated fire weather concern.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.