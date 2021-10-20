Power outages impacting Rough and Ready, Penn Valley for 2nd day in a row
A pair of power outages are once again impacting the Rough and Ready and Penn Valley areas Wednesday morning, according to PG&E’s online outage map.
Today, 2,109 PG&E customers were without power. Tuesday’s outages impacted the same number of customers in the same area, according to PG&E’s map.
The outages were reported around 8 a.m. The estimated time of restoration for both outages is 2:30 p.m.
The cause of the outages is unknown, according to PG&E’s website.
