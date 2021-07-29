Power outages impacting over 2K Nevada County PG&E customers
Nevada County residents in the Penn Valley and Rough and Ready areas lost power Thursday morning, according to PG&E’s outage map.
The outages are impacting 2,112 customers. Both were reported at 9:26 a.m. The estimated restoration time for both outages is 12:45 p.m., according to PG&E.
The cause of the outages is unknown.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Power outages impacting over 2K Nevada County PG&E customers
Nevada County residents in the Penn Valley and Rough and Ready areas lost power Thursday morning, according to PG&E’s outage map.