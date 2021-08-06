Power outages impacting Nevada County

Multiple power outages impacted Nevada County Friday afternoon.

An outage reported in the areas of Rough and Ready and Penn Valley began at 12:54 p.m. and impacted 2,099 residences, according to PG&E’s outage map. The estimated restoration time is 4:15 p.m., according to the map.





A second outage reported in the area of Scotts Flat Reservoir impacted 187 residences, the map shows. The estimated time of restoration for that outage is 6 p.m.





The cause of both outages remains unknown.

An additional 906 residences have been without power since Aug. 4 due to the River Fire burning in the Chicago Park and Colfax areas. There is no estimated time of restoration for these outages due to the fact PG&E can not access the equipment, the website states.