Power outages impacting Nevada County on Wednesday

Screengrab taken from PG&E’s outage map Wednesday morning.



Multiple power outages are impacting Nevada County Wednesday morning, according to PG&E’s outage map.

The outages are impacting 939 residents along Highway 20, in the areas of Scotts Flat Lake, Willow Valley, Blue Tent, and White Cloud Campground, according to the map.

The largest outage, stretching from the Blue Tent area to White Cloud Campground, is impacting 596 PG&E customers. The outage was reported around 6:20 a.m. The estimated time of restoration is 2:30 p.m., according to PG&E’s website.

The second outage stretching from Willow Valley to the Scotts Flat Lake area, is impacting 298 PG&E customers. That outage was also reported around 6:20 a.m. and the estimated time of restoration is 11 a.m., according to the website.

The third outage north of Willow Valley is impacting 45 PG&E customers. The estimated time of restoration for that outage is also 11 a.m., according to the website.

The cause of the outages remains unknown.