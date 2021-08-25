Power outage reported in Grass Valley Wednesday

A power outage was reported Wednesday in Grass Valley, impacting 1,468 PG&E customers, according to the utility company’s website.

The outage was reported at 9:55 a.m. and the estimated time of restoration is 1 p.m., according to the website.

The cause of the outage is listed as unknown, however, a blown transformer and downed power lines were reported in the area of Walsh Street and Columbia Avenue around the time the outage began, according to scanner traffic. Both Walsh Street and Columbia Avenue are in the outage zone.