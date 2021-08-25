Power outage reported in Grass Valley Wednesday
A power outage was reported Wednesday in Grass Valley, impacting 1,468 PG&E customers, according to the utility company’s website.
The outage was reported at 9:55 a.m. and the estimated time of restoration is 1 p.m., according to the website.
The cause of the outage is listed as unknown, however, a blown transformer and downed power lines were reported in the area of Walsh Street and Columbia Avenue around the time the outage began, according to scanner traffic. Both Walsh Street and Columbia Avenue are in the outage zone.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Power outage reported in Grass Valley Wednesday
A power outage was reported Wednesday in Grass Valley, impacting 1,468 PG&E customers, according to the utility company’s website.