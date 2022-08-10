UPDATE: Power still out for 644 Nevada County residents
Update 2:40 p.m.:
Power has been restored to 1,005 PG&E customers in the Rough and Ready area.
The outage in the Alta Sierra area still remains, however, impacting 644 PG&E customers, according to PG&E’s website. The estimated time of restoration is 4:30 p.m., the webiste said.
Update 1 p.m.:
Two more outages are impacting the Nevada County area Wednesday afternoon.
An outage is impacting 1,005 PG&E customers in the Rough and Ready area. It was reported at 12:30 p.m. and power is estimated to be restored at 4:45 p.m., according to PG&E’s website.
Another outage is impacting 644 PG&E customers off Lime Kiln Road in the Alta Sierra area. That outage was reported at 12:17 p.m., according to the website. Power is estimated to be restored at 4:30 p.m., the website stated.
According to PG&E’s outage map, power has been restored to those in Nevada City.
Initially Posted:
A power outage impacted over 800 PG&E customers in the Nevada City area Wednesday.
The outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. and impacted 878 customers, according to the utility company’s website.
“Our preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by an emergency issue,“ PG&E wrote on its website.
The outage impacted the Cascade Shores area and areas along Red Dog Road.
As of noon, a repair crew was on site “working to restore power,” the website said.
Power is expected to be restored at 1 p.m., according to the website.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.