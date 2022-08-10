UPDATE: Power still out for 644 Nevada County residents

Update 2:40 p.m.:

Power has been restored to 1,005 PG&E customers in the Rough and Ready area.

The outage in the Alta Sierra area still remains, however, impacting 644 PG&E customers, according to PG&E’s website. The estimated time of restoration is 4:30 p.m., the webiste said.

Update 1 p.m.:

Two more outages are impacting the Nevada County area Wednesday afternoon.

An outage is impacting 1,005 PG&E customers in the Rough and Ready area. It was reported at 12:30 p.m. and power is estimated to be restored at 4:45 p.m., according to PG&E’s website.





Another outage is impacting 644 PG&E customers off Lime Kiln Road in the Alta Sierra area. That outage was reported at 12:17 p.m., according to the website. Power is estimated to be restored at 4:30 p.m., the website stated.





According to PG&E’s outage map, power has been restored to those in Nevada City.

Initially Posted:

A power outage impacted over 800 PG&E customers in the Nevada City area Wednesday.

The outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. and impacted 878 customers, according to the utility company’s website .

“Our preliminary determination is that your outage was caused by an emergency issue,“ PG&E wrote on its website.

The outage impacted the Cascade Shores area and areas along Red Dog Road.

As of noon, a repair crew was on site “working to restore power,” the website said.

Power is expected to be restored at 1 p.m., according to the website.