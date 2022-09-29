UPDATE: Power restored in Nevada County

Update 3:15 p.m.:

Power has been restored to 1,045 residences in Nevada County, according to PG&E’s online outage map.

Update 12:45 p.m.:

Screengrab taken from PG&E’s online outage map .



Power has been restored more than 1,000 residences in Nevada County, according to PG&E’s online outage map .

The outage is now impacting 1,045 PG&E customers along Highway 174, the website stated. The outage initially impacted 2,111 customers.

Power restoration is still expected by 3 p.m., according to the webiste.

Initially posted:

A power outage is impacting over 2,000 residences in Nevada County, according to PG&E’s online outage map .

The outage is impacting 2,111 PG&E customers around Highway 174, from Peardale to Chicago Park and in areas around Rollins Lake.

The estimated time of restoration is 3 p.m, according to the utility company’s website. PG&E says it’s investigating the cause of the outage.

The outage was initially reported around 11 a.m. Thursday, the website stated.