UPDATE: Power restored in Nevada County
Update 3:15 p.m.:
Power has been restored to 1,045 residences in Nevada County, according to PG&E’s online outage map.
Update 12:45 p.m.:
Power has been restored more than 1,000 residences in Nevada County, according to PG&E’s online outage map.
The outage is now impacting 1,045 PG&E customers along Highway 174, the website stated. The outage initially impacted 2,111 customers.
Power restoration is still expected by 3 p.m., according to the webiste.
Initially posted:
A power outage is impacting over 2,000 residences in Nevada County, according to PG&E’s online outage map.
The outage is impacting 2,111 PG&E customers around Highway 174, from Peardale to Chicago Park and in areas around Rollins Lake.
The estimated time of restoration is 3 p.m, according to the utility company’s website. PG&E says it’s investigating the cause of the outage.
The outage was initially reported around 11 a.m. Thursday, the website stated.
One-way traffic control on Highway 174 next week for tree removal
PLACER COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting State Route 174 (SR-174) motorists to expect one-way traffic control operations next week for continued tree removal work in Placer County.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments