Power outage impacting over 1K in Nevada County

Screengrab taken from PG&E’s website .



A power outage impacted 1,067 PG&E customers in the Chicago Park and Peardale areas Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility company’s website .

The cause of the outage is unknown.

The outage was reported around 12:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored around 4:15 p.m., according to PG&E’s website.