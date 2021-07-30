Power outage impacting over 1K in Nevada City
A power outage is impacting 1,219 PG&E customers in Nevada City in the area of Idaho Maryland and Banner Lava Cap roads, according to the utility company’s outage map.
The outage was reported around 9 a.m. Friday morning. The estimated time of restoration is 12:30 p.m, according to the company’s website.
The cause of the outage is unknown.
