Power outage impacting 3,708 PG&E customers

A power outage hit 3,708 Grass Valley PG&E customers at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday, according to PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo.

UPDATE AT 12:39 P.M.

The number of PG&E customers impacted by the power outage has been reduced to 2,230, according to PG&E’s webpage.

UPDATE AT 12:11 P.M.

The power outage is affecting Bell Hill Academy and the portables at the Grass Valley Charter School campus, according to Grass Valley School District Administrative Assistant Kathryn Boswell. However, instruction will continue.

“We are not closing schools at this time,” she wrote in an email to The Union.

ORIGINAL POST

Merlo said the utility company does not yet know what caused the power outage, and because that information is still unknown the company does not know when power will be restored.

This story will be updated.