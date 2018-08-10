Power outage at Nevada County Fair; Firefighters knock down half-acre fire (VIDEO)

THE UNION NOW Be in the know right now and keep an eye on breaking news with The Union NOW live feed , including a live public safety scanner.

Lights went out at the Nevada County Fair due to a power outage that PG&E reports as impacting between 1,470 customers in the Grass Valley area.

The outage occurred at approximately 8:25 p.m. Friday.

An outage map at PGE.com shows the outage affecting customers in south Grass Valley.

PG&E has assigned a crew to assess the outage, including the cause. Estimated time of restoration is 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters are battling a small fire in the area, near the North Star Mining Museum, but quickly got it under control.

Fairgrounds officials are telling attendees to leave, as the power is out. Large crowds leaving the fair at this time, leading to long lines of people, and cars, exiting.

The Union’s Elias Funez was live at the scene of the fire and the Nevada County Fair, which was dark due to a power outage.

Check back for more on this developing story.