 Power outage affecting more than 1,650 customers near Alta Sierra, Cherry Creek Acres

Power outage affecting more than 1,650 customers near Alta Sierra, Cherry Creek Acres

The Union staff

PG&E is currently investigating the cause of a power outage that is affecting 1,656 customers near the Alta Sierra and Cherry Creek Acres areas.

The outage was reported at 12:12 p.m. and is estimated to be restored at 3:15 p.m. today, according to PG&E’s website.

Check back for more updates.