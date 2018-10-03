Power outage affecting more than 1,650 customers near Alta Sierra, Cherry Creek Acres

PG&E is currently investigating the cause of a power outage that is affecting 1,656 customers near the Alta Sierra and Cherry Creek Acres areas.

The outage was reported at 12:12 p.m. and is estimated to be restored at 3:15 p.m. today, according to PG&E’s website.

Upon durther inspection, a transformer did blow, but no hazard at this time. Updated location, Little Valley Rd at Highway 49. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) October 3, 2018

Check back for more updates.