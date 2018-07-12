UPDATE: Power restored in Penn Valley, Rough and Ready

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

PG&E crews have restored power in the Penn Valley and Rough and Ready areas following a more than two hour outage.

Via PG&E: “If you are experiencing a hazardous situation, such as a gas leak or downed power line please call PG&E immediately at 1-800-743-5002.

If you are still without power, please let us know by visiting pge.com/outage or calling 1-800-743-5002.”

UPDATE: 8:20 a.m.

PG&E crews are on site and investigating the cause of the outage.

UPDATE: 7:50 a.m.

PG&E assessment crews are currently en route to the outage, according to the PG&E outage center.

Original post

A power outage is currently affecting 2,063 customers in the Penn Valley and Rough and Ready areas this morning.

The outage began around 6:50 a.m., and PG&E currently has units assigned to assess the cause of the outage.

The estimated time for restoration is 10 a.m., according to the PG&E outage website.

Check back for more updates.