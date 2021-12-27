Power out for thousands in Grass Valley, Nevada City

Power is out for thousands of people across western Nevada County, PG&E states.

As of 7:30 a.m. Monday, the outages extended from Highway 20 north of Nevada City, through Nevada City and Grass Valley, including parts of Rough and Ready and Penn Valley, and south into Alta Sierra. Other spots affected include Cascade Shores, Chicago Park and Colfax.

There is no estimated time of restoration.

According to Caltrans, trees and power lines are down throughout the area. Traffic is slow moving on the freeway in Grass Valley and Nevada City. Highway 49 is closed from Lime Kiln Road to Grass Valley, and Highway 20 is closed from Nevada City to the Interstate.