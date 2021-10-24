Power out for over 4K in western Nevada County
Over 4,000 PG&E customers on Sunday are without power in Nevada County, reports state.
Over 2,100 customers in the areas of Penn Valley and Rough and Ready lost power at 5:51 a.m. Sunday. No time of restoration was available at 11:20 a.m.
Almost 2,000 customers stretching along Highway 49, from Alta Sierra to Combie Road, also have no power. No estimated restoration time is available.
Another 522 customers west of Nevada City lost power at 8:34 a.m. Their expected restoration time is 12:03 p.m. today.
Smaller pockets of outages are scattered throughout western Nevada County.
