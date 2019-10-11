Power coming back to Nevada County, crime levels remain unchanged during outage

Many people have been eagerly awaiting power to return after PG&E left 800,000 customers in the dark over the previous two days around northern and central California to prevent possible wildfires.

Around 2:30 p.m. Friday about 20% of Nevada County PG&E customers had their power restored, according to Jeff Smith, spokesperson for the utility company. Smith said PG&E crews were in the county by Thursday afternoon, checking on power lines and trying to get lights back on as soon as possible.

An hour later 36% of Nevada County customers had their power restored. That number was 74% across all affected customers in the state.

Most Nevada County customers will have power restored by afternoon today, or 48 hours after PG&E crews began inspecting lines in the area, said Smith. But in more remote areas of the county, it could take longer.

There were incongruities between those who had power Friday and those who had power based on PG&E’s website. Smith acknowledged issues with the company’s web page.

“We realize there have been challenges with our website,” he said.

Smith suggested customers follow PG&E on Facebook and Twitter — http://www.facebook.com/pacificgasandelectric and @PGE4Me on Twitter — in order to stay better informed about power restoration updates.

Despite the chaos possibly experienced by individuals who did not have power over the last two days, crime levels appeared to remain unchanged, according to Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales.

“There didn’t appear to be any major spikes,” he said.

As for the sheriff’s office itself, Scales said it was only somewhat impacted by the outage since the jail and Eric Rood Administrative Center both have back-up generators.

The office did receive extra calls regarding power failures and from those needing help turning off alarm systems, said Scales.

Many of the problems during the outage came from residents running out of gas. The lieutenant suggested people load up on fuel before an outage occurs and leave cars outside their garages.

State Sen. Brian Dahle, whose district includes Nevada County, said he was fielding complaints from constituents during the shutoffs, and working to surmise a better energy plan with his peer legislators.

“Obviously, I’m concerned,” he said, later adding, “We’re going to be looking into a lot of things.”

The lawmaker wants to ensure power is continuously supplied in the future.

“It’s one of those things that we take for granted that it’s always there,” he said.

